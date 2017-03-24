Douglas Graydon Egger, age 88, of Hays, formerly of Ellis passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellis. He was born April 27, 1928 in Hays, Kansas to Ernest Edward and Ida Phyllis (Loflin) Egger. He graduated from Ellis High School in 1947. He married Betty Armbruster on February 13, 1954. She preceded him in death on April 9, 1996. On November 29, 1997 he married Rose Mary Rupp at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis, KS.

Doug was a retired Farmer and Stockman. He was a US Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Ellis, lifetime member of the Ellis VFW, former Golden Belt CO-OP board member, and a member of the Sunflower Polka Club. He enjoyed auctions, antiquing, his family and family events.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Egger of Hays; two daughters, Renee Rupp and husband Dave of Hays, Raimy Hester and husband Keith of Hutchinson; a step son, Kevin O’Rourke of Hays; five grandchildren, Travis Rupp and wife Kristin of Hays, Jeff Rupp and wife Deanna of Hays, Dallas Rupp of Hays, Brooke Hothan of Lawrence and Megan Hester of Hutchinson as well as eight great grandchildren, Brynlee, Bennett, Colten, Veya, Allie, Addison, Brantley and Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step son, Sean O’Rourke.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ellis with military honors.

Visitation will be Sunday 5 PM – 8 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM all at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637. Visitation on Monday will be at 10 AM until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or The Special Olympics.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com