Anticipated rain doesn’t fall in Ellis Co., but Sheridan Co. receives more than an inch

Thursday night’s front that moved through northwest Kansas offered only trace amounts of rain to parched Ellis County.

The rain fell farther west, with Trego County receiving between a tenth and 0.4 inches of rain. Gove County had a report of 0.87 inches.

The heaviest rain in the region fell in Sheridan County, which had a report of 1.25 inches of precipitation.

The National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of showers Friday evening. The next chance for precipitation is Sunday, according to the NWS, with a 60 percent chance of rain. Despite the chance for rain, the NWS is only calling for the potential of up to a quarter inch of rain from the Sunday event.

