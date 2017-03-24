🎥 CVB employee receives Special Olympics Outstanding Volunteer Award

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

By all measures, last week’s Special Olympics state basketball and cheerleading tournament in Hays was a great success.

It takes a lot of local volunteers and Assistant City Manager Jacob Woods said the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau took charge of recruitment.

“They actually got over 450 volunteers to help out this year. Last year, the volunteers kind of lacked a little bit and that’s something the CVB said they would help to pick up,” Wood reported to city commissioners Thursday night.

CVB employee Bobbi Pfeifer received the 2017 Bob Magerl Outstanding Volunteer Award from the Special Olympics of Kansas.

“She’s the one who spearheaded the effort to get the volunteers,” Wood said. “She also worked with the Adopt-A-Team program. We had 38 teams of people from the community who escorted the players around town.”