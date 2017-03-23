Walk MS comes to Hays next month

Submitted

Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Walk MS events across the country raising critical funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, the cumulative fundraising is expected to surpass $1 billion.

“Walk MS is a joyous gathering with a wonderful ‘we’re in this together’ feeling,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo, President and CEO of the National MS Society. “Every participant, volunteer, donor and sponsor is helping to drive us toward this exciting $1 billion milestone. Together, we are accelerating progress in making life-changing breakthroughs so that each person with MS can live her or his best life.”

Hundreds of people are expected to raise more than $9,500 at Walk MS: Hays on April 22. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired. In 2016 alone, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million.

Genentech, Novartis and Sanofi Genzyme are national sponsors of Walk MS.

WHEN: April 22, 2017 – Site opens at 9:30 a.m.; walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Fort Hays State University at Gross Memorial Coliseum – 600 Park St, Hays, KS 67601

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

WHY: Walk MS unites teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive groundbreaking MS research, provide life-changing services and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most.

HASHTAGS: #walkMS and #WalkTogether

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.