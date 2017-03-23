Rookstock returns to Plainville to benefit Rooks Co. Healthcare Foundation

PLAINVILLE — On April 29 in Plainville, Rookstock’s iconic meadowlark will once again take flight, ushering in the musical fundraising event for the Rooks County Healthcare Foundation. Proceeds from this year’s celebration will benefit the second phase of expansion at Rooks County Health Center. Last year, Rookstock’s inaugural event netted over $100,000 for the hospital expansion.

This year, Rookstock attendees will be treated to a fare of beef brisket and homemade side dishes, cocktails and live music from gospel to blues to popular favorites from the 60s, 70s and 80s performed by bands and solo artists with direct ties to Rooks County. Newly added will be a “mystery” master of ceremonies to keep the night moving at a fun, action packed pace. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and run until midnight at Steve’s Electric and Roustabout main shop at the corner of W Road and 17 Road (Section Line), just 1 mile north of Plainville.

“We’re delighted Rookstock can boast such an array of music from Rooks County’s own talented musicians,” said Eric Sumearll, RCHF Executive Director. “We’re changing the music lineup around so that many of the musicians will be sitting in and playing with each other, blending their styles and musical genres which kind of highlights how great things can happen when everyone in a community comes together for a common cause.”

The evening’s purpose is to raise funds for Phase 2 of the expansion at RCH, which is the construction of a greatly enlarged, dedicated rehabilitation facility on the north side of the hospital. Two main components of the project will be a zero-entry hydrotherapy pool to enhance and speed up recovery, and an indoor walking track to encourage cardio exercise for a healthier lifestyle.

“The skill, compassion and dedication of the staff of our Physical Therapy department make a dramatic, positive impact on the health and physical capabilities of so many people, young and old, in our area,” said Sumearll. “There is an urgent need for an expanded, dedicated rehab facility, and with the community’s help we are going to make sure that the staff has the space and resources to continue making such a valuable contribution to people’s lives.”

Live and silent auctions held throughout the evening contribute to the night’s diversions. Just a few of the live auction items include stays at a rustic cabin in Vermont, a brand new Arctic Cat ATV and a handmade knife crafted out of a railroad spike and deer antler designed just for the event, forged and created by a Rooks County bladesmith. An array of handmade items, gift certificates and baskets will also be up for bid.

Tickets are required in advance and seating is limited.

“Last year, we sold out well in advance of the event, so please plan early to buy your tickets,” commented Sumearll. Tickets are available at Rooks County Health Center or by calling Sumearll at 785.688.4428. For more information, visit www.Rookstock.com.

