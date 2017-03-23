NWMSU’S Pitts named NABC Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University junior guard Justin Pitts has been named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Player of the Year in a release from the organization on Thursday. Pitts is the first player in Northwest history to earn the top honor given by the association and just the second player to earn All-America honors, joining DeShaun Cooper in 2014.

He was named the MIAA Player of the Year for the second straight season and is a three time first-team all-conference performer. He has broken his own program single season scoring record with 701 points this season and tied Kelvin Parker’s 2004 mark of 174 assists in a single year. He is Northwest’s all-time leading scorer with 1,876 points.

He was named the MIAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and also garnered MVP honors of the NCAA Central Regional Tournament.

MIAA Media Relations