Kan. Dept. of Revenue waiving some fees, fines for those in fire-affected-areas

TOPEKA – To help provide farmers and ranchers rebuilding after the 2016 and 2017 Kansas wildfires, the Kansas Department of Revenue has created www.ksrevenue.org/wildfires with information on applying for refund and exemption certificates.

In March, the Legislature passed and Governor Sam Brownback signed into law a bill exempting the sales tax on fencing material used to reconstruct agricultural fences destroyed by wildfires in calendar years 2016 and 2017.

The page includes information on both the refund and exemption certificate application processes, the required forms for both programs and answers to frequently asked questions.

“We realize that Kansas farmers and ranchers are rebuilding their lives and hope that this information will help them access assistance easily,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams.

Visit www.ksrevenue.org/wildfires for more information on the refund and sales tax exemption certificates.

In addition to the sales tax exemptions, the department is also waiving some fines and fees for those in fire-affected-areas including:

o Those who lost a driver’s license or ID card in the wildfires can get a free replacement by visiting a state driver licensing office or a county treasurer’s office that offers driver’s license renewals.

o Those who need to replace vehicle titles lost in the wildfires can get a free replacement by visiting their local county treasurer’s office.

o People who need replacement copies of their tax returns can call (7850 296-3081, and the department will provide a copy for free.

o For those who lost vehicles in the wildfires, they can bring in insurance claims to their local county treasurer’s office and apply for a refund for the vehicle’s tags.

o Homeowners may be eligible for a property tax abatement on destroyed or substantially destroyed dwellings due to fire. Contact your county appraiser’s office for details.

o For businesses affected by the wildfires, which are busy trying to reopen, the department will waive any late filing fees they incur if they file those taxes late. The owner should call (785) 368-8222 to coordinate with the department.