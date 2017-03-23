K-23 to close in Gove County for bridge projects

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a portion of K-23 in Gove County from the Gove city limits to I-70 beginning Monday, April 3. The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of two bridges located approximately 3 and 6 miles north of Gove.

Traffic will be detoured using U.S. 283, U.S. 83 and K-4 throughout the duration of the project. KDOT expects the road to be reopened by Sept. 30. L&M Contractors is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of $1.3 million. The project is funded by T-WORKS. Find out more about this and other T-WORKS projects at http://tworks.ksdot.org.