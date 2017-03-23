Judge seals probable cause affidavit in Kan. triple-murder case

HARVEY COUNTY— A Harvey County judge decided Thursday to seal the probable cause affidavit in the murder case against two people on three counts of first-degree murder.

Defendants Jereme Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, are charged with three counts each of capital murder and first-degree murder in the October deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty.

The victims’ bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Judge Joe Dickinson ruled that releasing the affidavit could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victims and witnesses. Dickinson also said that releasing the information could interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder is seeking the death penalty in the case.

A preliminary hearing for Rangel is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.