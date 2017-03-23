HPD Activity Log March 22

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 7 traffic stops Wed., March 22, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal At Large–1200 block Vine St, Hays; 8:03 AM

Criminal Trespass–4200 block Vine St, Hays; 9:30 AM; 10 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:37 AM

Forgery–1600 block E 27th St, Hays; 12/11/16

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 3:02 PM

Found/Lost Property–500 block W 14th St, Hays; 3:38 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 3:40 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1700 block US Highway 183 St, Hays; 4:22 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 5:41 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–300 block E 24th St, Hays; 9:06 PM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1000 block W 28th St, Hays; 9:17 PM