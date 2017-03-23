HFD: Ceiling fan believed to be the cause of Hays house fire

HFD

At 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, City of Hays emergency dispatchers were alerted to a building fire at 505 W. 19th. The City of Hays Fire Department, assisted by Ellis County Fire Department Company 5, the City of Hays Police Department and Ellis County EMS, was immediately dispatched.

First-arriving fire crews reported a small fire in the ceiling in the area of the bathroom ceiling fan of a two family dwelling. The fire was quickly controlled with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters opened up the ceiling around the fan to make sure the fire had not spread into the attic.

The most probable cause of the fire was an electrical failure in the ceiling fan. Damage was limited to the bathroom ceiling and supporting joist.

Nineteen firefighters staffing four fire trucks responded. The last fire crews left the scene at 5:51 p.m.

City of Hays firefighters would like to remind everyone to call 911 right away when a fire occurs. Because the occupants of this home immediately called for the fire department, the fire did not have a chance to grow and spread into the attic preventing a major fire loss.