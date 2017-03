TOPEKA — Longtime northwest Kansas broadcaster Gerard Wellbrock was honored on the floor of the Kansas Legislature on Thursday.

Wellbrock, Eagle’s “Voice of the Fort Hays State University Tigers,” was recognized today by state Rep. Eber Phelps, D-Hays, after he won the 2016 National Sports Media Association Sportscast of the Year for the state of Kansas.

He was joined by his wife, Tammy, and son, Garrett.