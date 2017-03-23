Cloudy, windy Thursday with a chance for storms

Today A slight chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Very windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a south southeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 38.

SundayA 50 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.