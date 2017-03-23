Capps’ masterpiece lifts Tigers past NWOSU

HAYS, Kan. – A masterful pitching performance, solid defense and timely hitting helped the Fort Hays State baseball team defeat Northwestern Oklahoma State Wednesday afternoon (March 22) at Larks Park, 5-0. It was the first shutout for FHSU in over four years (3/15/13, 2-0 at Lindenwood).

The Tigers move to 8-18 this season after breaking up an eight-game losing skid, with the Rangers dipping to 8-19 on the year.

Sam Capps (2-2) tossed a complete game shutout for the Tigers, allowing just six baserunners all afternoon. The junior struck out nine Ranger batters, including six strikeouts looking. Capps did not allow a runner to reach third base, with just two Rangers reaching scoring position. NWOSU managed four singles, including a pair of bunt singles, to go along with two walks, but finished just 1-for-10 with runners on base. The righty lowered his ERA more than a full point from 4.82 to 3.65.

The Tigers flashed the leather all afternoon, making several highlight-reel plays and finishing without an error for the first time in nearly a month (Feb. 24). Jace Bowman made a pair of impressive plays at third in the first few innings, with Nick Hammeke adding a sliding stop to start a 6-4-3 double play to end the fourth inning. The gusting wind affected everything in the air, but the outfield trio of Ty Redington, Jake Lanferman and Colton Helm made it look easy with multiple running grabs.

Fort Hays State took the lead in the third inning when Redington reached on a two-out infield single deep in the hole at short. Hammeke then sent a 1-2 pitch to deep center, fooling the center fielder into taking his first step in. That split second made all the difference, with the ball falling just out of the reach of the Ranger defender for a triple to score Redington.

Redington started another rally in the bottom of the sixth when he reached on another infield single. After Hammeke reached on a fielder’s choice, the shortstop moved up 90 feet on a throwing error on the pitcher. Walks to Trevor Hughes and Lanferman loaded the bases for Dayton Pomeroy, forcing a Ranger pitching change. The reliever beaned Pomeroy on his eighth pitch of the at bat, allowing Hammeke to score and make the score 2-0.

The Tigers added another run in the seventh after Helm singled up the middle with one out. Redington followed with a bunt single with the third baseman playing back before a double steal put them both in scoring position. Helm scampered home later in the inning on a passed ball, stretching the advantage to 3-0.

Fort Hays State added a pair of insurance runs in the home half of the eighth when Bryce Witchurch drew a pinch-hit walk. With two outs, Bowman was hit by a pitch to bring up Jared Bogosian. The junior catcher came through with a single into the left field corner, driving in both runs.

The Tigers are off this weekend and will return to the diamond next Wednesday (March 29) when they travel to Topeka, Kan. to face off with Washburn.

FHSU Sports Information