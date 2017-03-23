Arleda Rebecca (Ehlers) was born in rural Lahoma, Oklahoma to Henry C. & Frances (Windler) Ehers on July 26, 1932. She departed this life on March 21, 2017 at her home of 58 years in rural Hoxie, Kansas.

She was baptized into the Christian faith on August 12, 1932, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lahoma, Oklahoma and confirmed in the same church by Reverend G.A. Chatt on April 14, 1946. Her confirmation verse was “Be thou faithful until death and I will give you the crown of life” Rev. 2:10. She diligently adhered to that verse as a faithful servant of the Lord all of her life. Arleda attended District # 100, a one room school west of Lahoma for grades 1-5. She then attended Zion Lutheran School in Lahoma for grades 6-8 followed by high school at Lahoma, graduating with the class of 1950.

During school, she played both guard for the girl’s “Bulldogs” basketball team and catcher for the softball team along with her sister, Elaine. The team was known throughout north central Oklahoma for their skill and winning seasons. This was in addition to helping her parents on the farm with milking cows, tending garden, raising and butchering chickens, meal preparation and all the other tasks farm children were expected to perform. After High School graduation, she attended Enid Business College and later worked at Buckheimer Jewelry Store in Enid.

Arleda met Carl Gaede while he was visiting his maternal grandmother in Lahoma. The couple were married on April 5, 1953 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lahoma. Arleda and Carl celebrated 63 years of marriage before his death in 2016. To this union, two children were born, Cynthia Marie in 1955 and Grant Carl in 1961. They lived in Junction City, Kansas while Carl was active duty Army National Guard and upon discharge from the service. They lived briefly on Lookout Mountain, Colorado before returning to the family farm in Hoxie, Kansas in 1957.

In addition to being a full partner in working the farm, she was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hoxie, playing the organ for church service for 60 plus years. She also prepared food for many church and community events and was known for her delicious meals. Many in the Hoxie Community learned to play the piano under her tutelage. She is one of the last surviving members of the Harmony Club. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter. She dedicated many hours to the Sheridan County Historical Society and loved exploring genealogy of both the Gaede and Ehlers families. She tirelessly supported her children’s educational endeavors from kindergarten through higher education. She also enjoyed helping them with 4-H projects and watching them in sporting events. She was Co-Grand Marshall of the Sheridan County Fair Parade in 2003.

Arleda is survived by daughter, Cindie Streck and husband Pat of Ellinwoood, Kansas; son, Grant and wife Rhonda of Hoxie, Kansas and her 7 grandsons and families; Stuart Streck (Jen) of John’s Creek Georgia; Tim Streck (Tyra) of Newton, Kansas, Alex Gaede (Megan) and Erik Gaede (Courtney) of Hoxie, Kansas, Kelly Streck (Katie) of Elgin, Oklahoma, Scott Streck (Amy), Spring Hill, Kansas and Josh Gaede (Kim) of Salina, Kansas. Also grieving will be her great-grandchildren Issac, Nathaniel, Henry, Amelia, Sophie Gaede of Hoxie, Kansas, Elliott Gaede of Salina, Kansas, Kristian Streck of John’s Creek, Georgia, Allie and Vaughn Streck of Newton, Kansas, James and Ella Streck of Elgin, Oklahoma, and Claire Streck of Spring Hill, Kansas; sister Elaine Classen of Wichita, Kansas, and sisters-in-law Joann Gaede, Pasadena, Texas and Shirley Gaede, San Antonio, Texas and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, Henry and Frances Ehlers; brother, Roland Ehlers; sister, Nadine and husband Larry Gilchrist and brother-in-law Walter Classen.

Funeral Services are planned for Friday, March 24, 2017, 10:30 A.M., at the Immanuel Lutheran church, Hoxie, Kansas, Pastor L.J. McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with family receiving friends from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Sheridan County Historical Society, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hoxie, or a Nursing Scholarship. Words of comfort and support may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Arleda was a honest, hardworking, frugal, talented woman who inspired others to reach for the stars, always encouraging them to be better than their very best. This was constantly demonstrated in her relationship with her 7 grandsons. The loves of Arleda’s life were the Lord Jesus Christ and her family. Although she is gone, she will never be forgotten; her memories and love will live forever in the hearts of each person she touched.

