ABATE of Kansas District 6 poker run to help NW Kan. wildfire victims

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

With the string of wildfires that plagued the state of Kansas in early March that burned 650,000 acres across the state, ABATE of Kansas District 6 is putting on a Poker Run, Sunday, April 9, to help support wildfire victims in several counties in northwest Kansas.

ABATE of Kansas District 6 serves Trego, Ellis, Russell, Rush, Barton and Ness counties — all of which were affected by the string of wildfires.

Russell County had 1,600 acres burned, Ellis County had 6,000 acres burned, and homes were lost in Ness County. To help with the relief of the fires, Barton County exhausted 40,000 gallons of water and Trego County provided manpower and resources.

ABATE is calling the event “Wildfire Fun Run,” and Rebecca Hardman, district representative, hopes the community will support the event.

Wildfire Fun Run will start in Ellis at the Ellis Golf Club, 1301 Spruce, and will end at the Horseshoe Bar and Grill, 1002 E. Eighth, Hays.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Ellis with a $10 donation with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

Half percent of the money raised will go to the cause, with 35 percent going to first, and the last 15 percent going to second.

All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. In the event of inclement weather, all cards may be drawn at final stop.

For more information on the event, visit ABATE’s Facebook page.