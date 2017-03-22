Tennis falls to Northwest Missouri

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State tennis team came up short in its fifth-straight match Wednesday afternoon (March 22), falling to Northwest Missouri State, the No. 9 ranked team in the region, 9-0. The Tigers dip to 8-7 overall and 0-5 in MIAA play, while the Bearcats are now 2-8 this season and 1-1 in the league.

The Tigers kept things close in two of the three doubles matches, with Natalie Lubbers and Lauren Lindell falling at No. 1 doubles 9-7 while Nicole Lubbers and Jessica Johnson took the No. 3 doubles match into a tiebreak. The Bearcat duo of Margaux Jacquet and Tess Lovig came out on top 8-6 to win 9-8 and give NWMSU a 3-0 lead.

The Bearcats swept their way through singles play, winning all six matches in two sets. Laura Jimenez-Lendinez fell at the No. 1 spot 6-4, 6-4, winning the most games for the Tigers.

Fort Hays State will return to the court Friday (March 24) when they face off with Missouri Western. First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. from the FHSU Tennis Courts.

FHSU Sports Information