Police: 2 teens arrested for alleged threat at Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement and school officials in Finney County are investigating an alleged threat at a middle school in Garden City.

On Friday March 10, USD 457 and Police in Garden City began an investigation of threats made towards Horace Good Middle School indicating a possible school shooting, according to a media release.

This threat was reported to the school resource officer by a faculty member after a note was found in the hallway of the school.

During the spring break the investigation progressed and USD 457 and GCPD personnel coordinated additional law enforcement presence at the school for the safety and security of the students and faculty upon their return from spring break.

On Tuesday March 21, several more notes threatening violence began to appear in the hallways again. After further investigation officers were able to identify and arrest two students for allegedly dropping the notes in school.

The investigation revealed no immediate threat towards the school, students or staff of the school. The notes were allegedly left with the intentions of humor.

Police arrested Andrew Garcia,14 and another 13-year-old both of Garden City on allegations of criminal threat.