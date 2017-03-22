Perkins named MIAA Women’s Co-Golfer of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State sophomore Hannah Perkins earned MIAA Women’s Co-Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday (Mar. 22) for her efforts at the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo. She shares the honor with Maggie Bryant of Lindenwood.

Perkins was the top MIAA finisher at the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Missouri Western. She tied for fourth individually, shooting rounds of 77 and 80 to total 157. Her round of 77 was the lowest by an MIAA player in the tournament. Her 78.5 stroke averaged matched Maggie Bryant’s of Lindenwood, who played two tournaments in Arizona.

Bryant won the Lindenwood Spring Thaw in Cave Creek, Ariz. She helped guide the Lady Lions to a tournament championship at the event, and finished the tournament with a two-round total score of 152. Later in the week, Bryant tied for 29th place at the Augustana Spring Fling in California. Bryant finished the week with eight birdies and averaged 78.5 strokes per round over her four rounds of play.

This is the second MIAA Player of the Week honor for Perkins in her career at FHSU.

FHSU Sports Information