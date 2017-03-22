NWMSU men advance to National Semifina

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Northwest Missouri men’s basketball advanced to the national semifinal with a 79-70 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the Elite Eight.

The Bearcats shot .500 from the field and .460 from beyond the arc to earn a slot among the final four teams.

For the Bearcats Justin Pitts led the way scoring 26 points and dishing out three assists while Zach Schneider finished with 16 points. Chris-Ebou Ndow had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Brett Dougherty added 14 points.

The Bearcats will face the winner of Lincoln Memorial and Chico State on March 23 for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

