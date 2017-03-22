Munjor, Kansas – Mildred M. Klaus, age 77, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society of Ellis.

She was born August, 17, 1939, in Munjor, Kansas to Nicholas and Louise Helena (Befort) Klaus.

Mildred was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Munjor, Kansas. She lived at home until moving to the Good Samaritan Society of Ellis. She enjoyed coloring books, snacks, holidays, receiving gifts and the color red.

Survivors include one sister, Elsie Dreher and husband, Ernie, Hoisington, KS; one sister-in-law, Theresa Klaus, Victoria, KS; several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dean Klaus and Kenneth Klaus; two sisters, Betty Schaffer and Patty Beakey.

Services are at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Munjor, Kansas. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery Munjor, Kansas.

A vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Friday, at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Saturday, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Munjor, Kansas.

Memorial to the Good Samaritan Society of Ellis. Condolences can be left by guestbook at

www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com