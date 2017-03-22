LeRoy Patrick Depperschmidt, was called home March 19, 2017. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

LeRoy was born on March 16, 1944 in Hays, Kansas, to Vincent and Stevana (Weigel) Depperschmidt. He graduated from Schoenchen High School. On September 17, 1966, he married Mary Ann Giesick in Liebenthal. He was a Knights of Columbus member and a born seller where he touched many peoples’ lives and was devoted to his customers.

After moving to Wichita he worked for several auto dealers until he retired. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and his family was his greatest love. God has you at home in his arms and we are blessed to have you in our hearts. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Michelle (Gary) Thornton, Stephanie (Rick) Kultgen, and son, Gregory (Tina) Depperschmidt, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Crystal (Adam) Thornton, Gage Thornton, Casie (Troy) Davis, Joshua (Kaylea) Kultgen, Madison Cooley, and three great grandchildren with the fourth on the way. LeRoy is also survived by brothers, Raymond, Lonnie and James; sisters, Rita (John) Oborny and Cora (Jerry) Knipp; sisters-in-law, Karen Just and Beverly Ruder, and brother-in-law, Robert (Norma) Giesick.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.