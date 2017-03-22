Kansas employment firm hacked; job-seekers’ info at risk

TOPEKA -A Kansas company that electronically connects job seekers with employers announced that it was the victim of a hacking, putting at risk the personal information from job applicants in up to ten states, according to a media release.

Officials with America’s JobLink, a multi-state web-based system, confirmed that a malicious third party “hacker” exploited a vulnerability in the AJL application code to view job-seeker’s names, Social Security Numbers, and dates of birth.

The job seekers are from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont. The company has been in business for almost 50 years and says this is the first known hacking intrusion.

The company says it discovered the activity on March 21st, and immediately intervened and deployed its technical team to assess and stop the incursion, disabling the hacker’s access to the data. Officials are working with law enforcement officials to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

An independent forensic firm is completing work to determine how many job seeker accounts may have been viewed and where those individuals are located. The firm has verified that the method of the hacker’s attack has been remediated and is no longer a threat.

America’s JobLink Alliance Technical Support maintains other workforce systems, but they say the forensic firm has concluded that the code vulnerability did not affect them.