HPD arrest log, March 16 to 19

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Caitlin Marie Ferguson, 22, Hays, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. March 17 in the 800 block of Walnut on suspicion of domestic battery.

Tiffany Renee Lynd, 23, Hays, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. March 18 in the 100 block of East 19th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Cameron Joseph Duede, 27, Hays, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. March 17 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Marshall Tucker Lynch, 25, Hays, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. March 19 in the 1700 block of Oak on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Malakina Hecky, 38, Hays, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. March 19 in the 1000 block of East 15th on suspicion of domestic battery.

BaJa Lakia Jean Robinson, 22, Hays, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. March 18 in the 200 block of West Seventh on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Millie Kate Copper, 22, Hays, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. March 19 in the 300 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dru Anthony Stropes, 23, Hays, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. March 18 in the 200 block of East 13th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement official.

Taryn Denise Brown, 20, Hays, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. March 16 in the 100 block of West Fourth on suspicion of battery.

Payton Sloan Summers, 20, Great Bend, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. March 17 in the 400 block of East Ninth on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.