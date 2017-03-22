HPD Activity Log March 21

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 24 traffic stops Tue., March 21, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 10:58 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–200 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:13 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–600 block E 13th St, Hays; 11:25 AM

Juvenile Complaint–800 block Walnut St, Hays; 12:16 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–100 block W 35th St, Hays; 12:40 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–2900 block Hall St, Hays; :20 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12 AM

Animal At Large–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 3:43 PM

Stalking–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 4:06 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–300 block Mopar Dr, Hays; 5:19 PM