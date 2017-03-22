Emporia State’s Moten named player of the year

Kansas City, Mo. – Emporia State’s Kelly Moten was named the WBCA Division II Women’s Basketball Player of the Year while Pittsburg State’s Mikaela Burgess also earned first team honors released yesterday.

Moten was named the MIAA Player and Defensive Player of the Year as well as the D2CCA Regional Player of the Year. Moten is averaged 17.9 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds per game 4.4 assists per game.

Burgess earned first team All-MIAA honors as well as first team all-region honors and honorable mention All-American honors from the D2CCA. Burgess led the Gorillas with 16.6 points per game while dishing out 64 assists on the year. Central Missouri Paige Redmond earned honorable mention honors as the teams were released yesterday.

2016-17 WBCA ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Mikaela Burgess Pittsburg State Jr. Guard

Sierra Clark Adelphi Sr. Forward

Andrea Daugherty Ashland Jr. Forward

Jennifer Gemma Bentley Sr. Forward

Miki Glenn California (PA) Sr. Guard

Cassidy Mihalko California Baptist Sr. Guard

Kelly Moten Emporia State Sr. Guard

Taylor Peacocke Western Washington Sr. Guard

Laina Snyder Ashland Jr. Forward

Autummn Williams Alaska-Anchorage Sr. Forward

Player of the Year: Kelly Moten, Emporia State

Honorable Mention (MIAA only): Paige Remond, Central Missouri