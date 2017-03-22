Ellis County 4-H Clover Run ready for fifth year

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The annual Ellis County 4-H Clover Run returns to the Ellis County Fairgrounds next month for its fifth year benefiting youth in Ellis County.

The 5K run/walk race is April 1 at 9:15 a.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $20 and T-shirt is included for those who have paid by Wednesday, March 22.

Susan Schlichting, 4-H Yout h Development Agent with K-State Research and Extension of Ellis County said the family friendly event is a way to support 4-H scholarships.

“The people that walk or run, their registration fees then go back to sending kids to camp” Schlichting said.

Schlichting said the event continues to expand.

“A lot of the folks that come are supporters of the 4-H program already and they’re former leaders, former parents as well as a lot of our former members,” she said.

The event is open to all ages and groups of people.

The course is set up to cover many different areas of the fairgrounds, allowing people to go to places they might have not been at the fairgrounds.

Schlichting said last year they raised enough money to help send 10 kids to go to camp.