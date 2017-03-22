Ellis Co. crews battle pair of grass fires south of Ellis

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

ELLIS — Ellis County crews were called to a grass fire Monday afternoon south of Ellis that burned approximately 40 to 50 acres.

Acting Chief and Company 4 Chief Tom Tholen said crews were called out at about 4:15 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Ellis Avenue for the report of a grass fire.

Tholen said the fire, fueled by the wind, burned approximately 40 acres on the east side of Ellis Avenue before jumping the road and burning another 10 acres on the west side. The majority of the acres burned in the fire was grassland with about 10 acres of cultivated ground burned, according to Tholen.

Officials believe the fire was started by a farmer’s vehicle while he was working on fence in the area.

While crews were battling the Ellis Avenue fire, another fire was reported in the same area, at 110th and Vineyard Road at 6:45 p.m. Tholen said about five to 10 acres burned at that location. Crews determined the fire was started by oil field equipment.

Crews were on scene approximately five and a half hours Monday night.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire in the 900 block of Ellis Avenue flared up and crews were called back to the area to extinguish the blaze. An additional eight to 10 areas burned Tuesday. The crews were on scene until noon.

Tholen said the fire burned through an oil field yard, but no significant damage was reported.

Eight companies responded to the fires, and a crew from Trego County also responded to help fight the blaze.

Tholen also said he wanted to thank farmers in the area that showed up with water shuttles and farm equipment to create a fire barrier.