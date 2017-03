Dorothy M. Reese, 93, formerly of Fairbury, NE, passed away March 20, 2017 in Hays, KS.

She was born April 18, 1923 in Lincoln, NE, to Basil & Marguerite (Munson) Boyd.

Survivors are Son: Fritz & Pat Reese of Jansen, Daughters: Patricia & Dave Bauer of Crete, Katherine & Dave Baker of Denver, CO., Carolyn & Ted Scherbarth of Fairbury, Rebecca & Glenn Diehl of Hays, KS., Elizabeth & R.C. Jordan of Hays, KS., 14 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren.

Services will be at 2:00 pm Friday March 24, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, with Pastor Charles Schmidt officiating. The family will greet friends Thursday March 23rd from 6:30 to 8:00 pm Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.

Burial at Grace Lutheran Cemetery-rural Gladstone. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.