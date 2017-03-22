Cloudy, cool Wednesday

Today Cloudy, with a high near 55. East southeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

FridayA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday NightA 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 59.