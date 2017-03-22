CLINKSCALES: Being there, a grandparent’s greatest gift

Recently, I revealed that I am going to become a grandparent for the first time. My life was greatly influenced by my grandparents.

In a strange turn of events, in one month’s time, four members of the Clinkscales’ team each lost a grandparent. During that time, each shared with me funny and warm stories about their grandparent and the role he or she played in their life.

While I know MY grandmother was special, I was really taken by what these fellow workers shared.

One of those people who lost a grandparent was my son, Josh. There were 12 grandchildren of his grandmother, Vena Stucky, and I am sure that most of the 12 would have liked to have said something at the celebration service of Vena’s life. Instead, they submitted comments to one of the grandchildren, who spoke for all of them. In her presentation, at the end, she said the following about Josh, and then quoted him:

“My cousin, Josh, is an avid sports fan and when he was living in Wichita, he spent many evenings watching sporting events with Grandma. Josh recently described those evenings like this:”

‘I would get to her house early enough to be able to enjoy a nice evening meal and visit about how my classes were going, how my wife was doing, and other things going on in my life. She would then catch me up on what she had accomplished for the day. Then, the game would start. Now, Grandma probably fell asleep midway through the second inning or halfway into the first quarter of the game, but as something happened, and I was whooping and hollering, she would be startled out of her slumber and would join me in the celebration.’

‘See, Grandma did not really care about the nationally-televised basketball game that I wanted to watch, and Grandma did not lose sleep if the Royals lost a game that night like I did. Grandma wanted me to be there, because she wanted to spend time with me. She wanted to know what time I was coming over, because she would wait to eat supper until I was at her house so we could enjoy each other’s company. Grandma joined me at the television because she wanted to have a conversation with me, even if it were only for 15 minutes. It did not matter to her what we were doing – what mattered was that she was spending time with her grandson.’

If you have the privilege of being a grandparent, you can matter; you can make a difference; you can have an impact. You do not have to do anything special. Sometimes, just unfiltered love, acceptance, and being there is enough. Opening your home and your heart has influence that no amount of money, or things, can ever accomplish. Use that opportunity as Josh’s grandmother did.

I hope to be that type of grandparent.

Randy Clinkscales of Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, PA, Hays, Kansas, is an elder care attorney, practicing in western Kansas. To contact him, please send an email to randy@clinkscaleslaw.com. Disclaimer: The information in the column is for general information purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Each case is different and outcomes depend on the fact of each case and the then applicable law. For specific questions, you should contact a qualified attorney.