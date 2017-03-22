3 Kan. teens arrested; police find gun in store bathroom

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating 3 teen suspects on various charges after one fired a gun in the Salina city limits.

Just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday, a witness saw one suspect fire a handgun in the air before getting into a 1979 Chevy pickup with two others, according to police Captain Mike Sweeney.

The witness then followed the suspects to Dillon’s, 1235 E Cloud in Salina where they were met by police.

Police arrested the pickup driver and a passenger. Another suspect ran and locked himself in the store’s bathroom. Police say he attempted to hide the semi-automatic handgun in the bathroom.

Authorities recovered the loaded handgun after the suspect gave up peacefully, according to Sweeney. Officers also located the empty casing.

Police identified the suspect in the bathroom as a 16-year-old from Salina. He was placed in juvenile detention and faces charges of criminal possession and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Sweeney said Christopher Shields, 19, Salina, faces unlawful discharge, criminal possession of a firearm and contributing to child’s misconduct. He was a passenger in the pickup.

The pickup driver Dalton Hulse, 18, Salina, was booked for contributing to a child’s misconduct; encourage to commit a felo