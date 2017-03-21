Women’s golf takes fifth at Holiday Inn Express Classic; Perkins finishes 4th

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Golf had a solid showing at the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Missouri Western on Monday and Tuesday. The Tigers finished fifth out of 14 teams competing at the tournament, shooting rounds of 341 and 333.

Results

Hannah Perkins remained in contention at the top of the leaderboard and tied for fourth overall with rounds of 77 and 80. Sitting just three strokes back of the lead after the first round, she finished four strokes back of the winning total (153) posted by Katie Warren of William Woods University. Two players tied for second at 155 and Perkins finished in a two-way tie at 157.

Taylor DeBoer and Kelsey McCarthy each improved on the second day and tied for 22nd. DeBoer shot rounds of 87 and 83, while McCarthy shot rounds of 86 and 84, both totaling 170. Hannah Karasiuk had rounds of 91 and 87. She figured into the team scoring on Monday. Madison Roether was the fourth scorer for the Tigers on Tuesday by shooting 86 after a 94 in the first round.

Henderson State won the tournament shooting 625 as a team. William Woods finished just two strokes back at 627. There was a sizeable gap to third place, where Missouri Western finished with 654.

The FHSU women return to action next weekend at the UNK Spring Invitational in Axtell, Neb., just to the south of Kearney, Neb.

FHSU Sports Information