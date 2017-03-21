Virgil Joseph Leiker was called home peacefully to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the age of 82. He was born October 28, 1934 in Munjor, Kansas to Martin and Bridget (Burgardt) Leiker. He was one of seven siblings, a brother and five sisters. His education included 4 years at St. Francis Seminary in Victoria, Kansas. Virgil faithfully served our country in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1956. In May of 1962, he married Dianna M. Tremblay of Damar, Kansas at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas. The couple was blessed as they started a family in June of 1963 with the birth of Virgil Joe, followed by a daughter, Vicki in 1965, Damon in 1967 and Darien in 1969.

Virgil was a dedicated employee for over 28 years for Betts Baking Company as a route salesmen in Oakley, Kansas. In 1990 Virgil retired and he and Dianna returned to Hays to begin their next chapter in life. They explored many parts of the United States while traveling in their RV. They celebrated their commitment to each other by renewing their vows at their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012. One of Virgil’s favorite past times was fishing with family and old friends most anywhere, but especially in central Kansas. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed the many hours he spent working on his lawn or happily tinkering in his work shed. Virgil was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Jayhawks.

Virgil leaves behind his wife of over 54 years, Dianna; two sons; Virgil Joe of Hays and Darien and wife, Claudette of Pleasanton, TX; daughter, Victoria Wojciechowski & husband, Pete of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren include Alissa and husband, Josh Preston of Augusta GA, Austin Faulkner of Acworth GA, Danielle Leiker of Galva, KS, Mark, Meghan and Melanie Leiker of Pleasanton, TX; great grandchildren include Lilyth and Emery Huff, and his brother Wayne & wife Edith Leiker of Eldorado, KS.

He was preceded in death by his son Damon, his parents and five sisters, Junita Ruder, Darlene Kuhn, Wilma Engel, Donna Pfannenstiel, and Betty Jo Leiker.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a combined Daughters of Isabella rosary and parish vigil service at 7:00 pm and Thursday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s – Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory at 2509 Vine St. Hays, Kansas.

A funeral mass will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas and officiated by Fr. Fred Gatschet. Burial with military honors by the Hays VFW Honor Guard at St. Francis Cemetery Munjor, KS where he will be laid to rest next to his son, Damon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Munjor – St. Francis Cemetery fund or the St. Joseph Rectory Remodeling Fund.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com