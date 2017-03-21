Wichita, Kansas – Thomas J. Becker, age 41, former Hays, Kansas, resident died Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Wichita, Kansas.

He was born November 28, 1975, in Hays, Kansas, to John E. and Wanda Jane (Schuckman) Becker. He married Sara Beth (Skerbetz) on September 10, 2014, in St. Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He was a foreman at Kansas Fencing Company in Wichita, Kansas, and has worked their for three years. He has lived in Wichita since 2011. He was a 1994 graduate of Hays High School and served an internship at Sunflower Bank in Hays and worked there for a few years. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, the outdoors, helping others and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Sara Becker, Wichita, KS; one step daughter, Macie Elswick, Wichita, KS; one step grandson, Carson Dale Rowell; his parents, John E. and Wanda Jane Becker, Hays, KS; one brother, Tony Becker, Colby, KS; eleven uncles, James Becker and wife, Julie, Ron Becker and wife, Deb, Gail Becker and wife ,Diane, all of Plainville, KS; Charles Becker and wife, Jan, Frontenac, KS; Bill Becker and wife, Michel, Las Vegas NV, Joe Becker and wife, Linda, Jerry Becker and wife, Darcie both of Hays, KS; Don Becker and wife, Kim, Albany, Georgia; Glenn Schuckman, Russell, KS; Ron Schuckman, Hays, KS; John Schuckman Jr., Salina, KS; six aunts, Mona Hoisington and husband, Don, Paradise, KS; Betty Burgess and husband, Rex, Barbara Wagner and husband, Pat, both of Plainville, KS; Ann Kreller and husband, Mark, Orlando FL; Cindy Reed, Russell, KS; Tricia Bieker and husband, Blake, Hays, KS.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Katherine Becker; John and Frances Schuckman; and his uncle and aunt, Bill and Kathy Herman.

Services are at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. A private family inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays. Memorial to the donors choice.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via

email to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.