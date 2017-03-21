The Furniture Look, Diamond R Jewelry want to send you to Brews on the Bricks!

Tickets for the second annual Brews on the Bricks sold out last month in 11 minutes — but there is another chance to get in on the fun!

The Furniture Look and Diamond R Jewelry in downtown Hays are partnering with Eagle Communications to give away two sets of two VIP tickets and two sets of two general admission tickets.

To enter for a chance to win, click HERE or visit Diamond R Jewelry, 807 Main, and fill out an entry form.

The winners will be announced on Facebook Live via Hays Post on Friday, March 31. Brews on the Bricks will be April 8 in downtown Hays at 10th and Main.