Sponsored: Taco Shop looking for shift manager

Taco Shop is looking to hire a new shift manager to work mainly 4pm-1130pm shifts. Applicants must be self-motivated, possess strong communication skills, have excellent problem solving skills, and be ready to join our fast-paced work environment. Exceptional customer service skills are a requirement.

Applicants must be available to work at least 35 hours/ week. Weekend availability is required. Pay starts at $10/hr and position includes many other benefits.

To apply, stop by Taco Shop at 333 W 8th St. and pick up an application. Please submit applications by April 10th, 2017.