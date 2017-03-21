Soldiers, charities benefit from Girl Scout Cookie Shares

GSKH

WICHITA – Before the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale ends Sunday, March 26, there is still time for customers to support not only Kansas Girl Scouts, but soldiers and local charities, too.

Through Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Share Program, customers can purchase cookies at the same $4 per package and donate their purchase to members of the military and their families, or local charities like the Kansas Food Bank.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has distributed more than 117,500 packages of Girl Scout Cookies through its Cookie Share Program since the program started in 2010, with more than half going to military members and their families, including those stationed overseas. Last year, Kansas Girl Scouts sold a council record of more than 23,000 Cookie Shares – that’s more than $92,000 worth of Girl Scout Cookies customers bought and donated to soldiers and Kansas charities.

Cookie Shares, which are tax-deductible, are also a great option for those who cannot consume cookies but still want to support local Girl Scouts. Agencies across the state benefit from Cookie Shares, including the Kansas Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Kansas National Guard, McConnell Air Force Base, and many others.

All proceeds from the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale – every penny after paying the baker – stay in Kansas to support local girls, helping pay for camp, uniforms, Girl Scout troop activities, financial aid, and community service projects across the state.

To participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Share Program, ask a local Girl Scout or enter your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org to find the nearest cookie booth before the annual sale ends March 26. Customers can also call the Cookie Hotline at 888-686-MINT (6468).

About Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland serves more than 14,500 girls and adults in 80 Kansas counties through its operational headquarters in Wichita, Kan., and regional offices in Salina, Hays, Emporia and Garden City. Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls’ healthy development and is the pre-eminent leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.