Sheriff: Kansas man dies after car hits a tree

RENO COUNTY – A Harvey County man died in an accident just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Reno County.

A vehicle driven by Kevin D. Chambers, 36, Newton, was traveling near the intersection of 4th and Avery, crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County coroner’s office.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according the sheriff’s department.

Cause of the accident remains under investigation.