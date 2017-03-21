Northwest’s Pitt named All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University junior guard Justin Pitts has been named to the National Basketball Coaches of America (NABC) All-America Team.

Pitts, the career scoring record holder at Northwest with 1,850 points, has twice been named the MIAA Player of the Year and is a three-time First Team All-MIAA honoree. He has scored in double figures in 31-of-33 games this season, averaging 20.5 per game.

On Monday, Pitts was named to the All-America first team by the publication and the D2CCA.

2017 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Matt Bingaya, Fairmont State, 6-4, Senior, Forward/Guard, Delaware, Ohio

Joshua Blaylock, Fort Lewis, 6-2, Senior, Guard, Lancaster, Calif.

Luquon Choice, Lincoln Memorial, 6-3, Senior, Guard, Laurens, S.C.

Devin Gilligan, Southern New Hampshire, 6-5, Senior, Forward, Amherst, N.H.

Zach Hankins, Ferris State, 6-10, Sophomore, Post, Charlevoix, Mich.

Jeremiah Hill, Valdosta State, 6-2, Senior, Guard, Savannah, Ga.

Aaron Lien, MSU Moorhead, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Moorhead, Minn.

Justin Pitts , Northwest Missouri State, 5-9, Junior, Guard, Blue Springs, Mo.

Justin Reyes, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, Junior, Guard/Forward, Haverhill, Mass.

Devin Schmidt, Delta State, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Sevierville, Tenn.

Keshun Sherrill, Augusta, 5-9, Senior, Guard, Cleveland, N.C.

Dustin Sleva, Shippensburg, 6-8, Junior, Forward, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Smith, California Baptist, 6-4, Senior, Guard, South San Francisco, Calif.

Taylor Stafford, Western Washington, 6-1, Senior, Guard, Chicago, Ill.

Jeril Taylor, Southern Indiana, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Louisville, Ky.

Seth Youngblood, Arkansas-Fort Smith, 6-1, Senior, Guard, Roland, Okla.