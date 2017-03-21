Moton named Division II Player of the Year; Burgess All-American

Emporia State senior guard Kelly Moten capped her illustrious career by being named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II National Player of the Year and First-Team All-American.

Moten was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous First-Team All-MIAA selection and on the MIAA All-Defensive Team. She was ranked second in the MIAA in scoring and assists, third assist to turnover ratio, fourth in steals, fifth in free throw percentage, seventh in field goal percentage, and 11th in blocked shots. She was named to the NCAA Central Region All-Tournament team each of the last three years and was the first player to earn MIAA All-Tournament team honors four straight years.

2016-17 WBCA ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Mikaela Burgess Pittsburg State Jr. Guard

Sierra Clark Adelphi Sr. Forward

Andrea Daugherty Ashland Jr. Forward

Jennifer Gemma Bentley Sr. Forward

Miki Glenn California (PA) Sr. Guard

Cassidy Mihalko California Baptist Sr. Guard

Kelly Moten Emporia State Sr. Guard

Taylor Peacocke Western Washington Sr. Guard

Laina Snyder Ashland Jr. Forward

Autummn Williams Alaska-Anchorage Sr. Forward

Player of the Year: Kelly Moten, Emporia State