UPDATE: 3 injured, 17 homes damaged in massive Kansas fire

JOHNSON COUNTY – Fire crews were still monitoring hot spots Tuesday morning at the scene of one of the largest fires ever in Overland Park.

In addition to the luxury apartment complex under construction, seventeen single-family homes were damaged, according to a media release from the fire department. Three fire fighters were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Overland Park Police patrolled the neighborhood south of the City Place apartment overnight.

Fire crews from as far away as Lawrence in Douglas County were called to help fight the 8-alarm fire.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those whose homes are safe were allowed to return late Monday. Those who were displaced were sent to nearby Christ Lutheran Church at 11720 Nieman.

—————

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in suburban Kansas City has sparked fires on several homes blocks away.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday blaze at the multimillion-dollar City Place development in Overland Park blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby.

Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

2alarm fire building under construction college & Nieman. More info later pic.twitter.com/8lxxUotkV3 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 20, 2017



Flames and heavy black smoke poured from the multi-story apartment building. The newspaper reports the fire appeared to be coming from two buildings under construction at the development and within minutes began to spread to nearby houses.

Authorities say at least six other fires were reported at nearby homes.

Neighboring fire departments are helping the Overland Park Fire Department battle the blazes.