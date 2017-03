You Need a New Fortune Teller If

…every time you draw a card, she yells “Go Fish!”

…he looks suspiciously like the guy who fixed your muffler last week.

…her spoon bending requires a pair of pliers.

…he insists that your astrological sign is “The Armadillo.”

…she shakes her crystal ball, then predicts a heavy snowstorm.

