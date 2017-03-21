KanCare public comment session tomorrow in Hays

KDHE

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled additional public comment sessions to discuss extension of the KanCare program.

In addition to previously announced sessions in Topeka and Wichita, the agency will conduct additional sessions Wednesday, March 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Hays at the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Fort Hays Ballroom, Room 228, 700 College Drive, Hays, Kansas and in Johnson County from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Embassy Suites, Salon DEF, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road in Olathe, Kansas.

The State of Kansas is asking the federal government for a one-year extension of the current KanCare waiver. KanCare, the state Medicaid system, is currently operated under a five-year demonstration waiver approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

KDHE plans to submit its extension request by the end of April, 2017. The extension, if approved, would be effective January 1, 2018 for one year. The state plans to submit its application for renewal of the KanCare waiver later this year.

Feedback or questions about the extension also may be submitted by email to: kdhe.KanCareRenewal@ks.gov.

You may also mail them to KanCare Renewal, c/o Becky Ross, KDHE-Division of Health Care Finance, 900 SW Jackson, LSOB – 9th Floor, Topeka, Kansas, 66612.

All comments from these meetings, along with those sent by e-mail or regular mail, will be collected and posted at www.KanCare.ks.gov.

KanCare extension public comment sessions are scheduled for:

· Monday, March 20, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wichita Marriott, Kansas Grand Ballroom, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, Wichita, Kansas

· Tuesday, March 21, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ramada Convention Center, Regency Ballroom, 42SE 6th Street, Topeka, Kansas

· Wednesday, March 22, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Fort Hays Ballroom 228, 700 College Drive, Hays, Kansas

· Friday, March 24, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Olathe, Salon DEF, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, Kansas

· Monday, March 27, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. during the quarterly KanCare Advisory Council meeting, Curtis State Office Building, Room 530, 1000 SW Jackson, Topeka, Kansas