HPD arrest log, March 13 to 15

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Micquille Allen Robinson, 20, Hays, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. March 14 in the 200 block of Ash on suspicion of battery.

Nicola Sue Pfeifer, 28, Hays, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. March 15 in the 1100 block of Elm on suspicion of failure to appear.

Cheyenne Rae Sheffer, 22, Hays, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. March 14 in the 200 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Christopher Ernest Klaus, 34, Hays, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. March 13 in the 800 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.