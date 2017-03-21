HPD Activity Log March 13

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 28 traffic stops Mon., March 20, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Abandoned Vehicle–400 block Walnut St, Hays; 1:18 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 9:05 AM

Animal At Large–Hays; 9:24 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1100 block Drum Ave, Hays; 10:26 AM

Animal At Large–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 11:12 AM

Animal Call–700 block Main St, Hays; 11:13 AM

Dead Animal Call–200 block E 11th St, Hays; 12:10 PM

Animal At Large–Hays; 2:53 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–100 block E 24th St, Hays; 3:36 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–400 block W 4th St, Hays; 3:46 PM

Create Public Nuisance–2800 block E 8th St, Hays; 4:05 PM

Traffic Stop–1400 block E 8th St, Hays; 4:18 PM

Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 4:19 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 6:09 PM

Found/Lost Property–2200 block Vine St, Hays; 7:06 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 7:46 PM

Traffic Stop–1600 block E 28th St Terr, Hays; 8:56 PM

Welfare Check–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 9:53 PM