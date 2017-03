Larks Kick-Off Dinner

Sunday, April 2, 2017

4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Hays Middle School

Tickets

Adults – $10

Children 6 to 12 years of age – $5.00

Children 5 and under – FREE

To-Go Plates available

For more information or to order tickets, please contact Terri Keeler at (785) 656-2067.