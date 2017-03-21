Foundation announces results of Twice as Nice fundraising program

Submitted

Heartland Community Foundation today announced the results of the recent Twice as Nice fundraising campaign in Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. Through the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation each county had the opportunity to receive a $50,000 matching grant to fund Field of Interest Funds dedicated to organizations in each of counties it serves.

Funds raised were Ellis County, $51,409.48 from 54 business and individuals; Rooks County, $51,325 from 42 businesses and individuals; and Trego County, $52,357.54 from 43 businesses and individuals for a total of $155,092.02, of which $150,000 will be matched by the Hansen Foundation.

During the month of February board members, as well as friends, of Heartland Community Foundation contacted municipalities, businesses, community organizations and individuals requesting contributions to the Twice as Nice Campaign in hopes of reaching $150,000 in order to receive the match in each county.

“The generosity of the businesses and citizens of Rooks, Ellis and Treo Counties is overwhelming. The diversity of the contributors shows the concern related to the needs of each county. To achieve that kind of results in one 30 day period speaks to the passion of not only our communities but of the board members serving Heartland Community Foundation from each area. Achieving 100% success is gratifying,” said Sandy Jacobs, executive director of the foundation.

Kicking off the campaign were Leadership Gifts of $5,000.00 or more. The following entities and individuals made that happen:

Ellis County came from City of Hays, Ellis County, the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development and the Robert E. and Patricia A Schmidt Foundation.

Rooks County – City of Stockton, Rooks County Health Center, the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, City of Plainville and Rooks County Economic Development

Trego County – City of WaKeeney, the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, Trego County Economic Development, Doug and Mary Albin and WaKeeney Travel and Tourism.

In addition to the Leadership Gifts, the following businesses and individuals contributed to the Field of Interest Fund in each county:

Ellis County Field of Interest Fund: Auto World, Commerce Bancshares Foundation, Ellis County Abstract and Title LLC, Golden Plains Credit Union, Hays Chevrolet, Hess Services, Inc., Jeter Law Firm LLP, Lifetime Dental Care, PA, Nex-Tech LLC, Sunflower Electric, Joe and Patty Currey, Michael and Elizabeth Michaelis, Don C Staab Law Office, Brent and Clare Gustin, Kaylene Brin, Christopher and Wendy Sook, Tim and Sandy Werth, Rich and Marty Kraemer, Don and Gretta Hoffman, Rebecca Kiser, Michael McIntyre, Joslyn Brungardt, Forms Group, Inc/Dan Jacobs, Hadley Redevelopment LLC, Heartland Building Center, Integrity Enterprises, Inc., M & D of Hays, Inc, Northwest Kansas Eye Clinic, Tom and Debbie Hoffman, Don and Jil Tillman, Brandon and Shaina Prough, McDonalds/Rick and Gail Kuehl, Dave and Sonya Herl, Tony and Cyndy Dreiling, Stuart and Lauren Lowry, Dr. Jeff and Connie Curtis, Dwight and Susan Bowles, Mendi Anschutz, Lorie Cook-Benjamin, Mike and Diana Briney, Dr. Anthony and Breanna Taylor, Bank of Hays, Insurance Planning Inc, Insurance Planning Employees, Midwest Energy, Drs. Kendall Krug and Katrina Hess, Bob and Diane Muirhead, Scott and Nicole Pfannenstiel, Andrew and Kathy Rupp, Sunflower Bank and Clinkscales Elder Law Practice.

Rooks County Field of Interest Fund: Heritage Insurance Group, Jeter Law Firm LLP, J-J Oil Company, Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, John and Maley Berkley, Michael and Tammy McClellan, AIM 5 Foundation/Cody Foster, Astra Bank, Cornerstone Building & Design, Inc, Eland Title Company LLC, Farmers National Bank, Farmer’s Union Mercantile & Shipping Assn, Hamit Land and Auction, Jones Oil Co, Inc, Kaylene Brin PA, Lifeline Family Medicine, Plainville Insurance LLC, Riffel Farms Inc, Sand Creek Mercantile LLC, Sterling Supply LLC, Stockton Dental Center, Stockton Pharmacy Inc, The Animal Hospital, Tracy’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, Webster’s Supermarket, Westhusing’s Inc, Wilkens’s Manufacturing, Eric M Summerall, Christopher and Kelli Hansen, Donald and Connie Jenkins, Dr. Daniel and Karen Sanchez, Keith and Melina Schlaegel, Drs Michael and Beth Oller, Christopher and Dr. Jennifer Brull, Midwest Energy, Inc, Nex-Tech LLC and Sunflower Electric.

Trego County Field of Interest Fund: Nex-Tech LLC, Sunflower Electric, Day Motorsports, Western Cooperative Electric Assn, Inc, John Benkelman and Heather Robben, Dechant Manufacturing, Deines Apartments, Deines Construction Inc, Deines Manufacturing Inc, Farm Bureau Financial Services, First Federal Savings and Loan, Gibsons Health Mart, Heartland Foods in WaKeeney, Lions Club of WaKeeney, M&D Excavating/Hays, Newcomer Furniture, Oborny Chiropractic, State Farm Insurance, Trego WaKeeney Community Foundation, VFW Auxiliary #3449, WaKeeney Redi-Mix, Struss Farms/Kevin Struss, Darrell and Mary Jo Clevenger, John and Gwenda Schmidt, Lionel Sawyer, Kenneth and Ruth Ann Roy, E .Jay Deines, Darrell and Shirley Gottschalk, Rex and Jeanine Newcomer, Hardy and Dawn Howard, Dr. and Mrs. Wm. S. Benkelman, Doug and Laura Malsam, Leon and Judy Diec, Dale and Roberta Newcomer, Midwest Energy, McDonald’s/Rick and Gail Kuehl and Mark and Becky Augustine.

“On behalf of Heartland Community Foundation I want to sincerely thank all the donors to our “Twice as Nice” campaign. Through their generosity, this campaign was a huge success, raising $152,092.02 in Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. This money now will be matched to $150,000.00 allowing over $300,000.00 to be given back to our communities through our Heartland Community Foundation grants program,” said Susan Bowles, Heartland Community Foundation board president.

Heartland Community Foundation was established in 2007 as an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation. Heartland serves communities and their residents in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties.