The Center For Life Experiences, 2900 Hall Street, Hays, presents TGI…Family Night Out Tue., March 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dr. Jeff Whitworth, K-State Extension Entomologist will discuss “The Facts About the Bugs and Pests We Live With.”

There will be a meal and childcare provided. The meal is served from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

RSVP for childcare and meal by noon Mon., March 27.

For more information call or text Ann at (785) 259-6859 or call Kaysie at (785) 623-2440.