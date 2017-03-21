Ellis, Plainville in Round 4 of Kansas Hometown Showdown

LKM

TOPEKA–The League of Kansas Municipalities is pleased to present Round 4 of the 3rd annual Kansas Hometown Showdown!

Voting for Round 4 begins Tue., March 21, at 9 a.m. and continues through 9 a.m. Mon., March 27.

Eight cites won their second bracket to continue on in the competition:

Plainville vs. Garden City

Marysville vs. Humboldt

Haysville vs. Ellis

Newton vs. Hillsboro

Be sure to vote for your favorites by “liking” the city’s specific photo. Look at the photo description to see which city submitted the photo.

Once you like a photo, your vote has been cast for this round.